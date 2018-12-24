KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 371.22
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT371.22 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD109,850 th.;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.20 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4427 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,100 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.68 per dollar (KZT+0.33), the total volume of trades - USD190,300 th. (USD-162,000 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4428 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB36,100 th.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.5262 % per annum at the trades volume of USD641,900 th.;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes на the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.