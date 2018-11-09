KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 372.57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in the instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 12 in the US (Veterans Days). 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT372.57 per US dollar at the trades volume USD68,700 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5787 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT53.6300 per yuan at the trades volume CNY900 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT372.65 per dollar (KZT+1.57), the total volume of trades - USD88,300 th. (USD-13,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5787 per ruble (KZT-0.0353), the total volume of trades - RUB15,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.6003 % per annum at the trades volume of USD660,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.