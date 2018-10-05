KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 373.79

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_SPT this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ, USDKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the U.S. on October 8, 2018 (Columbus Day). 24 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT373.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6023 per ruble at the trades volume RUB32,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT373.71 per dollar (KZT+6.51), the total volume of trades - USD187,750 th. (USD+99,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6023 per ruble (KZT+0.0393), the total volume of trades - RUB32,200 th. (RUB-22,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.1118 % per annum at the trades volume of USD550,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's pres servioce reports.