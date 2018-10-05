KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 373.79
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT373.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,650 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6023 per ruble at the trades volume RUB32,200 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT373.71 per dollar (KZT+6.51), the total volume of trades - USD187,750 th. (USD+99,150 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6023 per ruble (KZT+0.0393), the total volume of trades - RUB32,200 th. (RUB-22,800 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.1118 % per annum at the trades volume of USD550,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR.
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's pres servioce reports.