KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 377.65
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT377.65 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD80,250 th.;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR600 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6699 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB7,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.62 per dollar (KZT+1.25), the total volume of trades - USD108,500 th. (USD-107,150 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6699 per ruble (KZT+0.0019), the total volume of trades - RUB7,000 th. (RUB-13,400 th.).On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.2141 % per annum at the trades volume of USD805,700 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.