KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 378.98

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on January 21 in the U.S. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). 20 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT378.98 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD51,000 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7165 per ruble at the trades volume RUB31,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT55.8350 per yuan at the trades volume CNY200 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.66 per dollar (KZT+2.06), the total volume of trades - USD84,850 th. (USD-27,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7165 per ruble (KZT+0.0343), the total volume of trades - RUB31,200 th. (RUB+22,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9573 % per annum at the trades volume of USD791,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.