KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 306.64

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

- US dollar with Т+0, T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD, USDKZT_SPT),

- euro with Т+0, Т+1, Т+2 in tenge(EURKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOM, EURKZT_SPT),

- euro with Т+0, Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD, EURUSD_SPT),

- Russian ruble with T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD),

- currency swap transactions (USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002).

For USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD and EURUSD_TOD this session is additional.

No trades in USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_ TOM and no currency swap transactions USDKZT_0_001 were conducted on KASE today due to the holiday on November 11 in the US (Veterans Day), the KASE's press service reports.

24 members of KASE currency market participated in the spot-market trades, in the swap-market - 23.

On the spot-market the weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT306.64 per US dollar with the trades volume USD151,600 th. The best quotes at the session close made up - KZT306.56/306.60 per US dollar.

Based on results of the morning and day sessions the weighted average US dollar rate made up KZT306.66 per dollar (-2.03); the total volume of trades - USD183,100 th. (-44,500 th.).

On the euro spot market:

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT4.7700 per Russian ruble at the trades volume RUR5,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made up KZT+2.3000 at the trades volume USD327,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.