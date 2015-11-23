KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.18, EURUSD_TOM = 1.0600

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 22 banks participated in the trades.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT307.18 per US dollar at the trades volume USD54,300 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1, T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with Т+0 settlements in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM) made up USD1.0600 per euro at the trades volume EUR1,250 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7074 per ruble at the trades volume RUR40,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT307.20 per dollar (-0.12); the total volume of trades - USD239,650 th. (+128,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2100 (25.12 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD786,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.