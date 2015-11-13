KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.87

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

- US dollar with T+0, Т+1, Т+2 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD, USDKZT_TOM, USDKZT_SPT),

- euro with Т+0, Т+1, Т+2 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOM, EURKZT_SPT),

- euro with T+0, Т+1, Т+2 settlements in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD, EURUSD_TOM, EURUSD_SPT),

- Russian ruble with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD),

- currency swap transactions (USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002).

For USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD and EURUSD_TOD this session is additional.

25 members of KASE currency market participated in the spot-market trades, in the swap-market - 22, the KASE's press service reports.

On the US dollar spot market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 in tenge made KZT307.87 per US dollar at the trades volume USD64,450 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 settlements no deals were made. At the session close the bid made KZT307.95 per US dollar; the ask - KZT308.97 per US dollar;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Based on results of the morning and day sessions the weighted average US dollar rate made up KZT307.81 per dollar (+1.26); the total volume of trades - USD120,500 th. (-31,750 th.).

On the euro spot market:

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, Т+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT4.6298 per Russian ruble at the trades volume RUR75,500 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.3900 (15.26 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD727,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.