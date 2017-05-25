KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.63

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 29 in the US (Memorial Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT310.63 per US dollar at the trades volume USD81,800 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT348.50 per euro, the ask - KZT349.00 per euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5425 per ruble at the trades volume RUR7,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT310.57 per dollar (KZT-0.63); the total volume of trades - USD170,800 th. (USD-28,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,360,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.