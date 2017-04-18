  • kz
    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.70

    15:59, 18 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT310.70 per US dollar at the trades volume USD87,800 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD)   made KZT331.18 per euro at the trades volume EUR650 th.;

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the   session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were   made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5423 per ruble at the trades volume RUR13,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made;  at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT45.1520 per yuan at the trades volume CNY500 th.;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT310.66 per dollar (KZT-0.15); the total volume of trades - USD147,200 th. (USD+91,850 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the ask made   +9.5000 % per annum with no bid available;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5065 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,283,100 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    24 banks participated in the trades.

    Economy KASE
