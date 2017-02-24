KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 311.32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). RUBKZT_TOD was not traded today on KASE due to the holidays on February 24 in the Russian Federation (Homeland Defender's Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT311.32 per US dollar at the trades volume USD126,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.4440 per yuan at the trades volume CNY250 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT311.49 per dollar (KZT-1.16); the total volume of trades - USD194,000 th. (USD-10,250 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +12.0000 % APR with the ask +4.0000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.0937 % per annum at the trades volume of USD997,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.