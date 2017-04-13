KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 311.62

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). EURKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPТ, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 were not traded due to the holidays on April 14 (Good Friday) and April 17 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge USDKZT_TOD) made KZT311.62 per US dollar at the trades volume USD56,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT332.20 per euro at the trades volume EUR150 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5145 per ruble at the trades volume RUR15,800 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT311.71 per dollar (KZT-0.05); the total volume of trades - USD84,300 th. (USD-31,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the ask made +9.5000 % with no ask avaiable;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5247 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,246,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.