KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.00

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT312.00 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD74,100 th.;



- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 and Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT312.04 per dollar (KZT-1.48); the total volume of

trades - USD109,300 th. (USD-17,050 th.).



On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD85,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,210,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.