KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT312.35 per US dollar at the trades volume USD66,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT348.00 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4722 per ruble at the trades volume RUR41,500 th.

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM)made up KZT45.3760 per yuan at the trades volume CNY500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT312.55 per dollar (KZT-0.99); the total volume of trades – USD105,300 th. (USD-65,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD145,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,439,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.