  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.49

    16:12, 10 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).
    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT312.49 per US dollar at the trades volume 
  USD40,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD)  made up KZT331.49 per euro at the trades volume EUR2,400  th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4503 per ruble at the trades volume 
  RUR135,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT313.21 per dollar (KZT+0.19); the total volume of 
trades – USD103,050 th. (USD-38,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made  +9.5000 % with no bid available;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5032 % per annum at  the trades volume of USD1,154,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the  session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.
    Tags:
    Economy KASE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!