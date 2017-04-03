  • kz
    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 313.44

    16:09, 03 April 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_TOМ was held on KASE today due to the holidays on April 3 and 4 in the People's Republic of China (Tomb Sweeping Day).    

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market: 

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT313.44 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,400 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made;   at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD)  made KZT334.75 per euro at the trades volume EUR150 th.;

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the   session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5775 per ruble at the trades volume RUR48,700 th.; 

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; 

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT313.49 per dollar (KZT-0.24); the total volume of trades – USD103,300 th. USD-67,650 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market: 

    - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; 

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +8.1164 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,138,100 th.; 

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent. 

    27 banks participated in the trades.

    Economy KASE
