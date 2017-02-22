KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 313.45

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). RUBKZT_TOМ was not traded today on KASE due to the holidays on February 23 and 24 in the Russian Federation (Defender's Day)

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT313.45 per US dollar at the trades volume USD218,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT331.20 per euro at the trades volume EUR50 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4600 per ruble at the trades volume RUR10,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT46.6250 per yuan at the trades volume CNY400 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT314.09 per dollar (KZT-3.17); the total volume of

trades - USD407,750 th. (USD+275,650 th.).



On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +12.0000 % APR with the ask +4.0000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.1928 % per annum at the trades volume of USD983,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.