KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.39

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT314.39 per US dollar at the trades volume USD68,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT342.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5194 per ruble at the trades volume RUR27,400 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT314.40 per dollar (KZT+0.50); the total volume of trades - USD113,800 th. (USD-42,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD33,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,298,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

24 banks participated in the trades.