KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.79

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT314.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD88,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT338.95 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5821 per ruble at the trades volume RUR11,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.7900 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY200 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT314.79 per dollar (KZT-0.36); the total volume of trades - USD119,300 th. (USD+32,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +7.8841 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,161,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.