  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.94

    15:52, 07 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).    

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market: 

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge   (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT314.94 per US dollar at the trades volume USD45,750 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; 

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge   (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4179 per ruble at the trades volume RUR23,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the   session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.16 per dollar (KZT-1.10); the total volume of trades – USD79,250 th. (USD+3,750 th.). 

    On the currency swap transactions market: 

    - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made   up +12.0000 % APR, the ask – +3.0000 % APR; 

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.1487 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,081,400 th.; 

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent. 

    26 banks participated in the trades.

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Economy KASE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!