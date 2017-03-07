KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.94

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT314.94 per US dollar at the trades volume USD45,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4179 per ruble at the trades volume RUR23,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.16 per dollar (KZT-1.10); the total volume of trades – USD79,250 th. (USD+3,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +12.0000 % APR, the ask – +3.0000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.1487 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,081,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.