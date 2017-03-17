KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.95

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TОМ, EURKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ, RUBKZT_TOМ, CNYKZT_TOМ, USDKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_001 were not traded on KASE today due to the holidays on March 21-23 (Nauryz Meiramy) in Kazakhstan and the move of the day-off from Saturday, March 18, to Monday, March 20.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT314.95 per US dollar at the trades volume USD153,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT339.85 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made;

at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4529 per ruble at the trades volume RUR59,100 th.;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.05 per dollar (KZT-2.58); the total volume of trades - USD284,450 th. (+49,050 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.7702 % per annum at the trades volume of USD2,173,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.