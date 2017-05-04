KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 315.78

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT315.78 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT343.90 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5091 per ruble at the trades volume RUR87,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.68 per dollar (KZT+0.33); the total volume of

trades – USD191,100 th. (USD+35,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.9167 % per annum at the trades volume of USD12,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5064 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,257,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.