  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 315.79

    16:01, 27 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT315.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,100 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT343.50 per euro at the trades volume EUR250 th.;

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5515 per ruble at the trades volume RUR66,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT46.1730 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.43 per dollar (KZT-1.13); the total volume of trades - USD231,400 th. (+122,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +6.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD500 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.0651 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,140,700 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

    26 banks participated in the trades.

     

    Tags:
    Economy KASE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!