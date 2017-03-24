KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 316.57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made

KZT316.57 per US dollar at the trades volume USD71,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at

the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were

made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)

made up KZT5.5229 per ruble at the trades volume RUR69,900 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day

sessions made up KZT316.56 per dollar (KZT+1.01); the total volume of trades -

USD109,400 th. (USD+50,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +5.3082 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD1,063,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.4439 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD1,112,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close

quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.