KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 316.88

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT316.88 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD86,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT334.10 per euro at the trades volume EUR350 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3925 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR44,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.9070 per yuan at the trades volume

CNY500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT316.81 per dollar (KZT+1.65); the total volume of

trades - USD189,950 th. (USD+110,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +5.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.1165 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,035,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.