KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT318.13 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD50,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3998 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR47,300 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT46.0800 per yuan at the trades volume

CNY100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT317.96 per dollar (KZT-0.11); the total volume of trades - USD127,100 th. (USD+27,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.1359 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,094,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.