KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOD, EURUSD_TОМ, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the days off on March 30 (Good Friday) and on April 2 (Easter Monday) in Germany and in Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT318.40 per US dollar at the trades volume USD46,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5661 per ruble at the trades volume RUB66,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT318.31 per dollar (KZT-0.71), the total volume of trades - USD107,600 th. (USD-3,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6031 % per annum at the trades volume USD47,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7030 % per annum at the trades volume USD553,800 th.;

25 banks participated in the trades.