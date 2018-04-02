KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.30

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the day off on April 2 (Easter Monday) in Germany and in Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.30 per US dollar at the trades volume USD61,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5788 per ruble at the trades volume RUB56,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT319.24 per dollar (KZT+0.93), the total volume of trades - USD70,400 th. (USD-37,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.5998 % per annum at the trades volume USD31,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7268 % per annum at the trades volume USD327,000 th.

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.