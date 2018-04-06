KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.65

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_TОD was held on KASE today due to the day off in the People's Republic of China on April 6 (Qingming Festival or Tomb Sweeping Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.65 per US dollar at the trades volume USD67,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5465 per ruble at the trades volume RUB 77,300 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT319.66 per dollar (KZT-0.02), the total volume of trades - USD94,700 th. (USD-8,150 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.0190 % per annum at the trades volume USD44,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.5414 % per annum at the trades volume USD331,200 th.

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.