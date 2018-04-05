KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.68

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TОD and CNYKZT_TOM was held on KASE today due to days off in the People's Republic of China from 5 through 7 April (Qingming Festival or Tomb Sweeping Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.68 per US dollar at the trades volume USD48,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT392,39 per dollar, the trades volume - EUR 550 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5645 per ruble at the trades volume RUB 49,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT319.68 per dollar (KZT-0.20), the total volume of trades - USD102,850 th. (USD-21,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.2277 % per annum at the trades volume USD65,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.5327 % per annum at the trades volume USD534,400 th.

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.