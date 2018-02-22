KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.78

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOM was held today on KASE due to the holiday on February 23 in the Russian Federation (Defender of the Motherland Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.78 per US dollar at the trades volume USD95,150 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT392.60 per euro at the trades volume EUR650 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6369 per ruble at the trades volume RUR35,200 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT319.68 per dollar (KZT-0.20), the total volume of trades - USD194,200 th. (USD+12,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.4745 % per annum at the trades volume USD123,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.5746 % per annum at the trades volume USD707,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.