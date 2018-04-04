KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.86

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.86 per US dollar at the trades volume USD70,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT393.20 per euro, the ask made up KZT393.80 per euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5539 per ruble at the trades volume RUB61,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT319.88 per dollar (KZT-0.49), the total volume of trades - USD124,700 th. (USD+12,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7992 % per annum at the trades volume USD133,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.5785 % per annum at the trades volume USD316,100 th.

- on EURKZT_1_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.