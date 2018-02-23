KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.87

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held today on KASE due to the holiday on February 23 in the Russian Federation (Defender of the Motherland Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.87 per US dollar at the trades volume USD48,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT319.65 per dollar (KZT-0.03), the total volume of trades - USD111,150 th. (USD-83,050 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.9520 % per annum at the trades volume USD49,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.9396 % per annum at the trades volume USD296,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.