KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.36

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT320.36 per US dollar at the trades volume USD62,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT393.90 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5791 per ruble at the trades volume RUB66,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT320.37 per dollar (KZT+1.13), the total volume of trades - USD111,950 th. (USD+41,550 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.5387 % per annum at the trades volume USD59,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6426 % per annum at the trades volume USD519,600 th.

- on EURKZT_1_002 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.