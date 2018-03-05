KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.15

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.15 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD81,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT396.00 per euro at the trades volume EUR150 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6488 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT50.7000 per yuan at the trades volume

CNY1 200 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT321.26 per dollar (KZT-0.94), the total volume of trades - USD128,950 th. (USD+114,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.0837 % per annum at the trades volume USD188,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.9651% per annum at the trades volume USD723,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.