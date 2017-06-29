KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.51

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPТ, USDKZT_0_002 and EURKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day), on July 6 in Kazakhstan (Capital Day) and move of the day-off from Saturday, July 1, to Friday, July 7.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.51 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD118,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT367.00 per euro and the ask - KZT368.00 per euro.

- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4553 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR39,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT321.46 per dollar (KZT-1.67); the total volume of trades - USD244,650 th. (USD+62,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,725,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.