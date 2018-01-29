KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.26

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.26 per US dollar at the trades volume USD69,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7268 per ruble at the trades volume RUR17,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT322.25 per dollar (KZT+1.59), the total volume of trades - USD140,200 th. (USD-17,950 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.5106 % per annum at the trades volume USD53,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7456 % per annum at the trades volume USD411,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

24 banks participated in the trades.