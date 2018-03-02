KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.36

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, RUBKZT_TOМ, CNYKZT_TOM, USDKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_001 was held on KASE due to the holiday of March 8th (International Women's Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, March 3, to Friday, March 9.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.36 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD115,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6865 per ruble at the trades volume RUB38,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT322.39 per dollar (KZT+1.05), the total volume of trades - USD186,300 th. (USD+46,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.9688 % per annum at the trades volume USD915,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

27 banks participated in the trades.