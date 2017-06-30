KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.67
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.67 per US dollar at the trades volume
USD85,450 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT368.60 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4417 per ruble at the trades volume
RUR45,000 th.;
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT322.27 per dollar (KZT+0.81); the total volume of trades - USD134,350 th. (USD-110,300 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0007 % per annum at the trades volume of USD3,351,500 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.
26 banks participated in the trades.