KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.93

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.93 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT396.80 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7235 per ruble at the trades volume RUR23,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT50.5850 per yuan at the trades volume CNY400 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT323.20 per dollar (KZT-1.45), the total volume of trades - USD179,650 th. (USD-15,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.5670 % per annum at the trades volume USD165,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6960% per annum at the trades volume USD448,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

24 banks participated in the trades.