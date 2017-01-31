KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.64

ALMATY.KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made

KZT323.64 per US dollar at the trades volume USD53,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at

the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD)

made up KZT347.43 per euro at the trades volume EUR1,550 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were

made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)

made up KZT5.4105 per ruble at the trades volume RUR70,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day

sessions made up KZT324.24 per dollar (KZT-2.01); the total volume of trades -

USD111,450 th. (USD+37,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +6.2273 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD5,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.9468 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD603,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close

quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.