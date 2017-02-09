KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 324.18

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT324.18 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD38,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT347.01 per euro at the trades volume EUR550 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4971 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR40,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT323.96 per dollar (KZT-0.66); the total volume of trades - USD78,100 th. (USD-25,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.1095 % per annum at the trades volume of USD305,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.5627 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,059,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

27 banks participated in the trades.