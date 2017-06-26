KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 324.78

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT324.78 per US dollar at the trades volume USD73,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT362.90 per euro, the ask - KZT363.70 per euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4922 per ruble at the trades volume RUR37,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT47.4291 per yuan at the trades volume CNY1,100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT325.00 per dollar (KZT-1.88); the total volume of trades - USD131,350 th. (USD-14,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD40,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,458,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.