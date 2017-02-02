KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.04

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD)

made KZT325.04 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at

the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the

session close the bid made up KZT351.30 per euro, the ask - KZT351.80 per euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made;

at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)

made up KZT5.4723 per ruble at the trades volume RUR31,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day

sessions made up KZT325.00 per dollar (KZT+0.64); the total volume of trades -

USD102,000 th. (USD+21,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up

+12.0000 % per annum, the ask - +7.0000 % per annum;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +7.2356 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD702,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close

quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.