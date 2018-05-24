KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.01

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 28 (Remembrance Day) in the United States. 25 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT326.01 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT382.61 per euro, at the trades volume of EUR250 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3158 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB21,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.1400 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT325.75 per dollar (KZT-0.25), the total volume of trades - USD131,350 th. (USD-179,000 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3158 per ruble (KZT+0.0008), the total volume of trading was RUB21,500 th. (RUB-26,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6443 % per annum at the trades volume of USD394,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.