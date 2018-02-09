KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT327.50 per US dollar at the trades volume USD66,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6279 per ruble at the trades volume RUR32,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT327.32 per dollar (KZT+1.97), the total volume of trades - USD150,350 th. (USD-56,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.7654 % per annum at the trades volume USD182,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.8281 % per annum at the trades volume USD454,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.