KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.64

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, RUBKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays from April 29 until May 1 in the People's Republic of China (Labour Day) and from April 29 until May 2 in the Russian Federation (Spring and Labour Day) and on May 1 in Kazakhstan (The Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan) and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, April 28, to Monday, April 30 in Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China and

the Russian Federation. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT327.64 per US dollar at the trades volume USD82,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) made up USD1.21 per euro at the trades volume of EUR8,000 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.2266 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 60,700 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT327.72 per dollar (KZT-0.20), the total volume of trades - USD159,650 th. (USD-4,800 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2270 per ruble (KZT-0.0307), the total volume of trading was RUB64,700 th., (RUB-52,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7589 % per annum at the trading volume of USD708,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.