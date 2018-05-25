KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.67

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 28 (Remembrance Day) in the United States. 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT327.67 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT383.90 per euro, at the trades volume of EUR150 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3255 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB34,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT327.42 per dollar (KZT+1.67), the total volume of trades - USD136,600 th. (USD+5,250 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3236 per ruble (KZT+0.0078), the total volume of trading was RUB44,000 th. (RUB+22,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7878 % per annum at the trades volume of USD533,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.