KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.79

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT327.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD149,300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4588 per ruble at the trades volume RUR71,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT48.0100 per yuan at the trades volume CNY100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT327.63 per dollar (KZT+1.35); the total volume of trades - USD264,600 th. (USD-139,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD17,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,455,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.