KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.02

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, USDKZT_0_002 and EURKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on May 1 in Kazakhstan (The Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan) and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, April 28, to Monday, April 30. 26 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT328.02 per US dollar at the trades volume USD121,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT401.50 per euro with no ask available.

- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TОМ) made up USD1.22 per euro, the trades volume - EUR3,000 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.2555 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 102,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT327.92 per dollar (KZT+1.64), the total volume of trades - USD164,450 th. (USD-28,550 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2577 per ruble (KZT-0.0410), the total volume of trading was RUB117,000 th., (RUB+32,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6158 % per annum at the trading volume of USD377,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.